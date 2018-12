Mizzou Football will feature yet another helmet design when they take the field for the 60th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State on Monday. The white helmet will have black and gold striping with the University of Missouri 1970’s sailor Tiger logo on top of all white uniforms. This helmet will be the 11th different helmet worn by the Tigers in 13 games.

Here’s a look back on 2018. Which helmet is your favorite?

Mizzou wore this helmet in the first two weeks of the season in wins over UT-Martin and Wyoming. This white helmet with the standard Mizzou logo in black was worn during the Purdue win Mizzou wore the mustard yellow with black Tiger logo in losses to Georgia and Alabama. Perhaps they leave those on the shelf in 2019 This game at South Carolina is one fans want to forget. They may pass on the all white and large Tiger logo too. The Block M logo returned for Homecoming against Memphis with the M and stripe down the middle featuring the rocks from the north endzone. Mizzou featured their standard Tiger logo with the added stripes down the middle in their heartbreaking loss to Kentucky The Tigers went with this look in their impressive win at Florida. It was difficult to make out the yellow Tiger head on TV This was a salute to Veterans helmet worn during the Vandy game The block M logo made its first and only road appearance at Tennessee The block M returned with an old gold outline vs. Arkansas This is the Liberty Bowl helmet vs Oklahoma State.

Photos/Mizzou Athletics, Sideline Carolina