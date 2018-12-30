Cierra Porter returns to #Mizzou basketball

Cierra Porter, who retired from basketball in June due to the toll the game had taken on her body, has decided to return to Mizzou Women’s Basketball and will be activated for Sunday’s game against Arkansas State on Sunday.

“We are obviously very excited to welcome Cierra back,” said head coach Robin Pingeton through a statement released by the athletic department. “She has had a very successful three years here, she brings great experience, and adds much needed depth to our post position. After allowing her knee to calm down and get some rest with some time away, Cierra started feeling pretty good again and wanted to see if she could make one last run at it.”

In three years for Mizzou from 2015-18, Porter averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while recording 98 blocks and 68 steals. Porter ranks seventh all-time in free-throw percentage (.793) and career rebounding average (7.0), and ninth in free throws made in a season (141, 2016-17).