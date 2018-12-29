Mizzou’s connection to Memphis

“It would mean everything to me to win a bowl game at home,” said Memphis native and Mizzou wide receiver Johnathon Johnson. He like the rest of the Tigers who played in last year’s Texas Bowl wants to wash the bad taste in his mouth from that defeat to the Longhorns. This year is a business trip mentality as Mizzou shoots for a 9th win this season.

Johnson is one of three Memphis natives who will suit up for the Tigers on Monday in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State. Look for Drew Lock to target Johnson who was one of his favorite receivers throughout the season. Johnson caught four passes for 39 yards and his first score of the season against UT Martin in the season opener and followed that up with a season-high seven catches for 61 yards and his second TD of the year against Wyoming. When Emanuel Hall was injured at Purdue, Johnson pulled in three more three passes for 49 yards and a TD giving him scores in three consecutive games.

With the absence of Hall, Johnson went on to lead the Tigers will 50 receptions.

Another player who stepped up in that Purdue game was freshman running back Tyler Badie. Badie rushed for a season-high 61 yards and had 99 all-purpose yards and accounted for 46 of Mizzou’s 68 total yards on its game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, including a big 20-yard catch on second-and-long with Mizzou backed up deep in its own territory to start the drive.

Johnathon Johnson file:

Melrose High School, Memphis TN: Hailed as an exceptional playmaker by the Mizzou coaching staff, his explosiveness is what stood out when being evaluated by the Mizzou coaches … A top-25 recruit out of the state of Tennessee according to Rivals and a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports … Senior: 64 catches, 1381 yards, 16 touchdowns, 22 total TDs, including 3 return TDs.

Tyler Badie file:

Briarcrest Christian, Memphis TN: Tennessee Titans Division 2 Class AAA Mr. Football nominee … Workhorse as a senior at Briarcrest, carrying the ball 193 carries over 10 games, amassing 1,186 total yards (6.14 avg.) with 18 touchdowns … Had six games of 100+ yards as a senior … Guided Briarcrest to a 9-2 record and a state quarterfinal appearance … Also hauled in 16 passes for 306 yards and three more scores … Posted 400 yards on 40 carries with three scores as a junior in 2016 … Also had 17 catches for 157 yards as a junior … Also played basketball … Has clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash time Chose Mizzou over offers from Pittsburgh, Memphis, Air Force, Army, Navy, and Southern Miss.

Aubrey Miller file:

Whitehaven High School, Memphis TN: A four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, ranking as the No. 13 OLB prospect in the nation according to the national recruiting outlet … A three-star prospect by Rivals.com, ESPN.com and Scout.com … Physical linebacker prospect who shows good speed to the ball on his highlight video … Another 2017 signee who came through Mizzou’s first-ever “Night at the Zou” elite camp this past July, in which he made a big impression on the Tiger coaching staff … He committed to Mizzou a few days after his appearance at the camp … Named Tennessee Titan Mr. Football Class 6A Lineman during a standout senior season at Whitehaven … Guided Whitehaven to a Class 6A State Championship and a 15-0 record in 2016