Bill Pollock Show–#CFBPlayoff preview, Drew Lock looks back on time at #Mizzou (PODCAST)

This is a special Saturday edition of the podcast. You’ll hear from Willie P who is in Dallas. He’ll talk about how Notre Dame could beat Clemson, plus we’ll talk briefly about the Sooners-Tide matchup. OU can win if this turns into a shootout.

Drew Lock looks back on his four years at Mizzou. He wants a bowl victory more for his teammates than for himself, but when you hear him speak a ninth win and bowl victory would mean a lot.

The Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring average, but haven’t hit that mark in their last three games. Eric Berry is still banged up. This should be a win in KC but how effective will the Chiefs be heading into the playoffs?

