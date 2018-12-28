You’ll see extra Missouri state troopers during New Year’s holiday weekend (AUDIO)

Missouri state troopers will be visible on the road during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says the five-day holiday fatality counting period begins Friday evening at 6 and ends at 11:59 on New Year’s night, which is Tuesday.

“We’ll have heavier than normal numbers of troopers out there looking for people who may be both exceeding the speed limit, driving impaired, driving inattentively,” Hotz says.

Troopers will also be assisting motorists.

Captain Hotz urges you to obey the speed limit, wear your seat belt and plan ahead if you drink alcohol.

He says nine people died and another 291 were injured in 845 traffic crashes during Missouri’s 2018 New Year’s holiday counting period.

“That’s a tremendous amount of people that are being killed out there on Missouri highways,” says Hotz. “We want to see that number go down. We’re committed to doing everything we can enforcement-wise, but also through education.”

Troopers say one person was killed or injured every 15 minutes in Missouri traffic crashes, during the 2018 New Year’s holiday counting period.

Hotz wants motorists to designate a sober driver or to take a taxi, if they decide to drink alcohol.

“We’re also encouraging people again to, if alcohol is going to be part of your celebration, to make those decisions in advance before anybody starts drinking as far as how you’re going to get home safely,” Hotz says.

He says the roadway is no place for a driver who’s been drinking.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz, which was recorded on December 27, 2018:

