Top Stories: A Parkville man near Kansas City faces revenge porn charges on a woman he briefly dated. WDAF reports 40-year-old Andrew Snyder is accused of non-consensual dissemination of private messages with the intent to harass the victim. And a Hartville woman in southwest Missouri will spend ten years in prison. Bobbie Jo Scott admitted to leaving kids at home when a five-year-old found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in a bedroom, fired the weapon and died.

