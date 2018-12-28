Bill Pollock Show–From Memphis, MO. to Memphis, TN. The journey of OSU’s voice Dave Hunziker (PODCAST)

“Pistols Firing!” It’s a call that Oklahoma State fans hear every Saturday in the fall when the Cowboys score a touchdown. Did you know the phrase was coined by a Mizzou grad?

This is an interview I did with a Missouri native who grew up listening to Jack Buck with his dad. Got his first radio job in Memphis, MO. Then attended Mizzou. Now he’s calling touchdowns for Oklahoma State and will be in Memphis, TN. for the Liberty Bowl. Meet Dave Hunziker…voice of the Pokes, but a Missourian at heart.

