MIssourinet 7 a.m. News 12-27-2018

Top Stories: St. Louis Police sent homicide detectives and a search dog to an area where two shooting victims were found about a block apart with gunshot wounds late last night. One victim was conscious while the other was not breathing. And a list from the website Car Insurance Comparison rates Missouri the number 10 state for worst drivers. The state ranked low in all five categories used to compile the list – failure to obey traffic laws, speeding, traffic fatalities, careless driving, and drunken driving.

