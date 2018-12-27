MIssourinet 7 a.m. News 12-27-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories: St. Louis Police sent homicide detectives and a search dog to an area where two shooting victims were found about a block apart with gunshot wounds late last night.  One victim was conscious while the other was not breathing.  And a list from the website Car Insurance Comparison rates Missouri the number 10 state for worst drivers.  The state ranked low in all five categories used to compile the list – failure to obey traffic laws, speeding, traffic fatalities, careless driving, and drunken driving.