Tilmon named SEC Player of the Week

Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

Tilmon was dominant last week, leading Mizzou to big wins over Xavier (71-56) and Illinois (79-63) while averaging 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He recorded back-to-back double-doubles in those pair of victories and has now posted a double-double in four of the last six games. Tilmon has reached double figures in six consecutive games, which is the longest streak of his career. Mizzou improved to 7-1 this season when he reaches double figures after last week.

Mizzou next plays against Morehead State at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Dec. 29. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT.