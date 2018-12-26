Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-26-2018

Top Stories: A verdict is expected today in the child sex trial of a former pastor and owner of a pizza restaurant in south St. Louis. Loren Copp faces nine felony counts for alleged sex crimes against girls and coercing minors into sex acts. And Congressional Democrats and President Trump are still at odds over how much money will be allocated to border security and whether the wall he’s demanding will be built. Southern Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith thinks the President will find a solution to the deadlock.

