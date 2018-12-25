Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-25-2018

Top Stories: Longtime Jackson County Court Judge Jack Gant, who served in the Missouri Senate and once ran for Congress, died at his home Sunday in Independence near Kansas City. He was 90. Gant had been suffering from a neuromuscular disease. He served 10 years in the state Senate and was one of three candidates in the 1976 Democratic primary for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat, which was won by then-state Sen. Ike Skelton. And AAA predicts Missouri will have its biggest holiday travel season on record with nearly 2.3 million state residents taking to the roads, rails, and runways over the 11-day tracking period. Missouri has the lowest price of gas in the country as of Christmas Day at $1.88.4 a gallon, which is down roughly a penny from yesterday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

