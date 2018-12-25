Major Jefferson City event cancelled due to Clean Missouri ballot measure

The annual “Taste of Jefferson City” reception won’t happen in January because of the passage of a constitutional amendment known as Clean Missouri. Columbia radio station KSSZ reports the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the popular meet-and-greet event that brings together lawmakers, lobbyists and Capitol City restaurants.

The amendment passed in November by Missouri voters caps all gifts to lawmakers at $5, restricts campaign donations, makes legislators wait two years before becoming lobbyists and redraws the state’s legislative districts.

Many restaurants aren’t happy with the decision and say the move will negatively affect their business during the session.

By Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia