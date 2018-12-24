Turnovers, penalties doom Chiefs in loss to Seattle

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 38-31, on Sunday night football at CenturyLink Field.

Kansas City lost two fumbles and committed eight penalties as the Chiefs failed for the second time to secure the AFC West.

Russell Wilson passed for 271 yard and three scores as Seattle clinched a Wild Card berth.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 273 yards and three TDs to lead Kansas City, which failed to keep up with the Seahawks’ offense.

Damien Williams rushed for 103 yards in defeat. The Chiefs are on a two-game slide.