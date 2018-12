Top Stories: St. Louis City police are investigating a deadly double shooting Sunday morning in north St. Louis. KTVI-TV reports the shooting brings the city’s current homicide rate to 175, which is still lower than last year’s number of 205. And three teenage boys from Blue Springs near Kansas City died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night. A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds were killed when the car they were in collided with an SUV, whose driver was injured.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google