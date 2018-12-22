Big third quarter lifts Mizzou women’s hoops

Mizzou Women’s Basketball utilized a 24-5 third quarter outburst to lift itself to victory, 67-45, over Illinois on Friday afternoon in Champaign, Ill. Mizzou led by one at halftime, but came out of the locker room firing in the second half, shooting 56.3 percent (9-for-16) from the field and 55.3 percent from deep (5-for-9) to pull away from the Fighting Illini and claim victory. The win was Mizzou’s second consecutive win in the series between the two schools, and the first in Champaign since Jan. 3, 1993.

Junior guard Amber Smith led all scorers with 16 points and pulled in a game-high nine rebounds in the victory. Freshman guard Akira Levy joined Smith in double figures for the Tigers, scoring a career-high 14 points to go along with three assists and two steals.