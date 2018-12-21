Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-21-2018

Top Stories: The Marriott St. Louis West hotel will close for several hours Saturday for cleaning after tests of the hotel’s water supply tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Two guests of the Marriott were diagnosed with the disease after staying there in October. And a North Kansas City man who admitted to molesting a 1-year-old girl he was babysitting has received three life sentences, plus 175 years in prison. 28-year-old Jayson Newlun pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor.

