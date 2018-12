Bo Horvat scored the first goal on a power play and assisted on a third-period goal as the Canucks defeated the Blues 5-1 in Vancouver. Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson scored in a four-minute span in the final period after the Blues cut the lead to 3-1. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for Vancouver, which won for the sixth time in eight games.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the St. Louis goal with about 14 minutes left. The Blues are tied for last in the Central with 30 points in 33 games.