Top Stories: Police dash-cam shows the man charged with sexual assaults and murder at a Catholic Supply near St. Louis, was belligerent during an earlier traffic stop. 53-year-old Thomas Bruce was never charged in what another driver describes as road rage. And Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has signed an endorsement deal with Hunt’s Ketchup. Mahomes’ passion for ketchup became a national topic after an ESPN story revealed he likes ketchup on everything, including steaks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google