Former Mizzou football player behind bars. DGB busted for marijuana

Former Missouri Tigers football player Dorial Green-Beckham was jailed in Greene County Jail Thursday morning on possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

According to a report from KY3.com, police officers arrived at a Springfield residence on Wednesday evening with a search warrant and Green-Beckham tried to sneak out of the house through a window. Officers found marijuana in his pocket and a pound of marijuana inside his backpack. Prosecutors have yet to file charges following the arrests.

Green-Beckham has a history of arrests.

Green-Beckham is currently on probation for a DWI arrest in December of 2017. He was arrested in Columbia for marijuana possession during the 2012-2013 season. He was arrested for an incident involving alleged violence against his girlfriend which led to his dismissal from Mizzou. The Boone County prosecutor dropped those charges.

