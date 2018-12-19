Six Chiefs players will represent AFC in this year’s Pro Bowl

Six players will represent the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pro Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Sherman, Travis Kelce [[ KELL-see ]] and Tyreek Hill were all named starters to the AFC squad on Tuesday. In addition, Eric Fisher and Dee Ford were also named to the team. The Pro Bowl will take place January 27th in Orlando, FL.

>>Chiefs Look To Maintain Top Spot In AFC West

The Chiefs look to gain control of the AFC West as they visit the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Both the Chiefs and Chargers are tied atop of the division at 11-and-3 with two games to play. The Chargers host the Ravens on Saturday in L.A.