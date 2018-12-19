Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-19-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-19-2018

By

Top Stories: A man accused of executing a librarian in Sacramento, Calif., was repeatedly thrown out of libraries in the St. Louis area this year for a pattern of erratic and frightening behavior.  56-year-old Ronald Seay was kicked out of libraries in Ferguson and Brentwood.  And the ex-stepfather of Springfield’s Hailey Owens will spend 7 years behind bars for federal child porn charges.  40-year-old Jeffrey Barfield’s former stepdaughter Hailey was abducted, raped, and killed at age 10 by Craig Wood in 2014.