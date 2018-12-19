Missouri House’s top budget leader appointed as state treasurer

Gov. Mike Parson has announced State Representative Scott Fitzpatrick as the next state treasurer of Missouri. Fitzpatrick has been the chairman of the Missouri House Budget Committee.

“Scott has built his career, as a small business owner and legislator, with a proven track record of being a wise steward and protector of the people’s money,” says Parson. “From the beginning of this administration, it has been a top priority that we strive to provide stability and instill confidence for all Missourians – that we can and will move forward. Missourians will soon have another fully qualified, ready to lead, fiscal conservative managing the Treasurer’s office.”

First elected at the age of 25, Fitzpatrick quickly rose in leadership to become one of the most respected members of the General Assembly on fiscal issues. According to a press release from Parson’s office, Fitzpatrick will soon be one of the youngest statewide officials in modern times.

“I want to thank Governor Parson for the tremendous honor of being selected as Missouri’s next state treasurer,” says Fitzpatrick. “As house budget chairman, I’ve worked to protect Missouri taxpayers by passing balanced budgets that eliminate wasteful spending while investing in our shared priorities. As state treasurer, I’ll continue to work each and every day to promote government transparency and efficiency.”

Fitzpatrick, of southwest Missouri’s Shell Knob, replaces fellow Republican Eric Schmitt. Parson has appointed Schmitt to serve as Missouri attorney general when Republican Josh Hawley assumes his position next month as Missouri U.S. Senator.

Fitzpatrick, first elected state representative in 2012, represented Barry and portions of Stone and Lawrence counties. He’s the founder of MariCorp US., a marine manufacturing and construction company.

Fitzpatrick graduated Cassville High School in 2006 and the University of Missouri in 2010. He currently lives in Cassville with his wife Mallory and two sons, Luke and Carson.

