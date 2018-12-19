Early National Signing Day starts big for Mizzou

Early national signing day kicks off across the country today, when recruits can officially start signing letters of intent to colleges. According to Rivals.com, Missouri is projected to have the 38th best-recruiting class in the nation. Kansas State has the 83rd best recruiting class.

The Tigers got an early boost when the team announced yesterday that former Texas Christian University starter Shawn Robinson has signed a financial aid agreement to play for the Tigers and will have two seasons of playing eligibility starting in 2020. Robinson is the second Power five conference signal caller to come to Mizzou this month. Former Clemson starter Kelly Bryant joins the program next month.

Shawn Robinson 6’2, 223 QB transfer from TCU

Luke Griffin 6’5 305 OL from North Murray HS, Georgia

Aidan Harrison 6’2 180 DB from New Lothrop, Michigan

Niko Hea 6’5 200 TE from CBC HS, St. Louis

Martez Manuel 6’0 190 S from Rock Bridge HS, Columbia

Thalen Robinson 6’6 315 OL from Bowie HS, Arlington, Texas

Jalani Williams 6’2 170 S from Parkway North HS, St. Louis