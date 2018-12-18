SEMO plays ranked Florida State tough in road loss

Trent Forrest scored a career-high 23 points and freshman Devin Vassell added 16 points as No. 11 Florida State overcame a sluggish first half and beat Southeast Missouri 85-68 on Monday night. The point guard shot 8 for 12 from the floor, 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to help the Seminoles (9-1) win their fourth straight.

SEMO led 47-42 with 14:46 to go but Florida State went on a 12-0 run and never looked back. Ledarrius Brewer scored 16 points and Skyler Hogan added 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for Southeast Missouri (5-7).