Top Stories: Greenwood Police near Kansas City say a man is in custody after he reportedly attempted to drown his 6-month-old child in a pond. Officers were able to locate and revive the child who is reportedly now in good condition. And for-profit, non-accredited Vatterott Career Colleges ceased operations yesterday. The school had a significant presence in St. Louis and also had campuses in Kansas City and Joplin as well as other locations in the Midwest.

