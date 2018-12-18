Missouri state offices to be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order that closes most state offices on Christmas Eve, which is Monday.

Governor Mike Parson (R) says he signed the executive order “so that our state employees will have time to celebrate and be with their loved ones.” The governor is also asking Missourians to pause to reflect on the important relationships in their lives.

The executive order closes most state offices on Christmas Eve, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and prisons.

There are state offices in all 114 Missouri counties and in St. Louis City. More than 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government the largest employer in Jefferson City.

Christmas Day, which is Tuesday, is also a Missouri state holiday.

Governor Parson signed the executive order on November 30. Here is his full statement: “As we begin the Christmas season with the lighting of the People’s Mansion, let us take time to rejoice, give thanks, and help those in need. May we also pause to reflect in the important relationships that we have in our lives. For it is our family and friends close to our hearts who make this a joyful season. With Christmas Eve falling on a Monday, I have signed Executive Order 18-11 declaring state offices to be closed on December 24, 2018, so that our state employees will have time to celebrate and be with their loved ones. From my family to yours, we wish everyone peace, joy, goodwill, and a very Merry Christmas.”

