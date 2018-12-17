Mizzou in running for transfer QB from TCU

247Sports is reporting that Mizzou could land TCU transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson. Robinson plans to transfer from the Big 12 school after starting seven games as a sophomore. Robinson would be eligible to play in 2020 as a redshirt junior.

That would open the door to a starting job after Mizzou received a commitment from Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant, who will take over in 2019 for Drew Lock. Bryant has one year of eligibility, which means there’s a starting spot open come 2020. That would give Robinson a full-year of sitting behind Bryant to learn Derek Dooley’s offense.

You can watch some of Robinson’s highlights in TCU’s game earlier this year against Ohio State. Robinson shows off his arm strength at the 8:55 mark