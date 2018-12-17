Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-17-2018

Top Stories: The city of Republic in southwest Missouri has reached a settlement with the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2016 after suffering a seizure while driving. The city has agreed to pay the family $1.2 million. And police in two southern Missouri’s towns are warning about a man scamming businesses with fake handwritten notes to get refunds worth hundreds of dollars he never spent. The Licking and West Plains police departments say the suspect could be in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

