Stunned! Chiefs lose to Chargers. A look at KC’s murky playoff picture

San Diego’s aging veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers led the Chargers back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Chiefs 29-28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

On a stage built up for the young whipper snapper Patrick Mahomes, it was Rivers who stole the show without his top two running back and top wide receiver.

Rivers threw a pass to Mike Williams for a one-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left and then the duo connected on a two-point conversion that capped the win.

The AFC West is still undecided. Both teams are now 11-3.

Damien Williams one-yard touchdown run for Kansas City gave the Chiefs a 28-14 lead with 8:15 remaining to play and gave up the final two scores in the final four minutes.

Keenan Allen was out for half the game with a hip injury and backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler were both out with injuries as well. LA’s Williams finished with three touchdowns.

The Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot, but they could be a wild-card team with no first-round bye and no playoff game at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs can still clinch all of the above with a win next Sunday night against the Seahawks in Seattle and a final win at home against Oakland.