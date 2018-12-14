Mizzou football ranks in top 10 of team efficiency for 2018

Here’s the chart on ESPN.com that ranks the FCS schools on the overall efficiency of their offense, defense and special teams. To summarize, team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team’s scoring margin, on a per-play basis. The values are adjusted for strength of schedule and down-weighted for “garbage time” (based on win probability). The scale goes from 0 to 100; higher numbers are better and the average is roughly 50 for all categories.

Mizzou ranks 9th in all of D-I and when you look at the eight teams listed above the Tigers, they make up 8 of the top 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Mizzou is also 12th in ESPN football power index which is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. The started the season at 28.