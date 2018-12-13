Tre Williams case still pending “The case…has not been dismissed”

In a press release, Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight said the case against Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Tre Williams is still pending despite previous reports that the domestic assault charges from earlier in the week were dismissed.

“The case involving Tre Williams has not been dismissed,” Knight said. “Because this is a pending case, no further comment will be made by this office at this time. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

The 21-year old redshirt sophomore who is a resident of Columbia was arrested early Sunday morning. According to a probable cause statement from police, first reported by the Columbia Daily Tribune, the woman and Williams had gotten into an argument while at The Fieldhouse, an establishment in downtown Columbia. The woman left, but later picked Williams up at Shakespeare’s Pizza and while driving, Williams grabbed the steering wheel. She claims Williams hit her with his forearm and elbow and slapped her on the chest.

The woman threw Williams’ phone out the window and as Williams went to retrieve his phone, she opened her door and grabbed the phone. Williams allegedly reached into the open window and choked the woman with both hands. She then rolled up the window and drove off. According to the probable cause statement, the victim claims that Williams told her “Give me my phone before I (expletive) hurt you,” while he was choking her.

Williams remains suspended by the team. The Tigers play Oklahoma State on Dec 31 in the Liberty Bowl, located in Memphis, TN.