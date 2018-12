Top Stories: Jefferson City Police in mid-Missouri are investigating a shooting that led to a murder last night. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. They say the shooting is not related to the killing of a college student Tuesday night. And a suspect was shot and killed and a St. Louis Police officer was injured yesterday in the department’s first fatal police-involved shooting of the year. The incident occurred at a gas station when officers spotted a stolen vehicle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google