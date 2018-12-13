Missouri GOP wants attorney investigating AG Josh Hawley to recuse herself

The Missouri GOP has called for an attorney representing the secretary of state to recuse herself from an investigation of Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Missouri GOP spokesperson Chris Nuelle contends Secretary of State Deputy General Counsel Khristine Heisinger has a bias toward Democrats and shouldn’t be working on a case to defend Republican Josh Hawley.

GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is investigating allegations from a Democratic organization that Hawley misused taxpayer money to aid his U.S. Senate campaign. Hawley beat Democrat Claire McCaskill in November’s election.

Nuelle noted in a statement yesterday that Heisinger donated $2,750 to McCaskill’s campaign this year and $750 to Teresa Hensley, Hawley’s opponent for Attorney General in 2016. He said Heisinger was creating a conflict of interest in representing Hawley.

Ashcroft has expressed confidence in Heisinger’s ability to be nonbiased.

Nuelle claimed that since 2006 Heisinger donated almost $23,000 to Democrat candidates, pointing out that she also worked for Claire McCaskill’s attorney, Chuck Hatfield for 11 years.