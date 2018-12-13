Chiefs’ Spencer Ware doubtful. Chargers’ top back will be a game time decision

Running back Spencer Ware is listed as doubtful to play against the Chargers with shoulder and hamstring issues. In his absence, the Chiefs’ running backs would be Damien Williams, who has averaged only 3.3 yards on 16 carries, Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West, who was signed last week after Kareem Hunt was released.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is listed as questionable with wrist and heel injuries. With Sammy Watkins out with a foot injury and if Hill can’t go, Chris Conley would be the number-one receiver.

Safety Eric Berry is also listed as questionable but could make his season debut after a preseason heel injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers have their own health issues. Starting running back Melvin Gordon is a game-time decision after missing the past two games with a sprained knee.

The AFC West showdown takes place tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs have won two straight over the Raiders and Ravens to lead the division at 11-and-2. KC is a perfect 6-and-0 at Arrowhead this season.

The Chargers are right on their heels at 10-and-3. LA lost at home to KC 38-28 in Week One. The Chargers have dropped nine straight to the Chiefs, with their last win in 2013.