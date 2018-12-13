Bill Pollock Show–It’s Red Thursday #Chiefs fans! Shildt talks #STLCards lineup and ESports coming to #Mizzou. (PODCAST)

Pressure on the quarterbacks in this Chiefs-Chargers game. Cardinals shopping Jose Martinez. Time for the DH in the NL. Plus an interview with the coach of Mizzou’s new ESports team. What is ESports? Basically playing video games. It’s actually a fascinating conversation. Listen to Kevin Reape explain the benefits of having college kids play video games.

:00 Opening monologue on Mizzou’s Tre Williams

6:50 Chiefs-Chargers preview

13:10-Rus the Bus NFL picks for our Vision Grills contest

17:45-Cards and Royals recap from the Winter Meetings

21:30 Mizzou is getting an ESports team. Their coach will explain the impact of playing video games

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook