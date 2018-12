Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal with 3:55 left to lift the Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Panthers in St. Louis. The Blues scored all of their goals in the final period, with David Perron scoring twice. Ivan Barbashev scored the first Blues’ goal 92 seconds into the third to tie it.

Mackenzie Weegar and Mike Hoffman scored in the third period for Florida to tie the score at three. Evgenii Dadonov had a first-period goal for the Panthers, who have lost three straight.