Mizzou DE Williams will not be charged for domestic assault

Mizzou defensive end Tre Williams will not be charged with second-degree domestic assault.

According to reports, Williams was in the car with a woman he was in a relationship when the two allegedly got in an argument. She told police Williams became physically aggressive and there was enough physical evidence to back the woman’s claim that officers made the arrest at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Williams remains suspended by the team. The Columbia native is a redshirt sophomore for the Tigers. He played in all 12 regular season games for Mizzou, totaling 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.