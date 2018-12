Top Stories: The city of Ozark is deciding whether to leave in place or take down a giant Cristian cross in a town Christmas display. Some city officials say they’re concerned about an expensive lawsuit from the Freedom from Religion Foundation. And singer-songwriter Jason Mraz sang for a Kansas high school senior who is hospitalized in St. Louis while awaiting a second double-lung transplant. Mraz stopped by the bedside of 18-year-old Madison Taliaferro Sunday while in town for a concert

