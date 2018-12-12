Missouri Representative to bring back bill to ban texting while driving

State Rep. Jim Hansen, R-Frankford, wants to join most U.S. states by enforcing a total ban on texting while driving. Hansen tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly hopes his proposed ban on texting while driving will get some traction in the next legislative session.

“There’s been a few bills last year along that line,” he says. “I’m going to still try to be involved in that process on my bill or somebody else’s bill to maybe elevate the texting while driving safety issue that we have.”

Hansen says he wants to put a game plan together with other legislators to push the issue forward. He mentions possible media coverage to get the word out and “put some pressure” on House and Senate leadership.

The session begins January 9 in Jefferson City.