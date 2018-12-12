Cardinals swap infielders with Rangers

The Cardinals are trading away Patrick Wisdom to bring in a left-handed bat. The team sent the third baseman to the Rangers yesterday for utility man Drew Robinson. Robinson batted .183 with three home runs and nine RBI in 47 games last season with Texas. During his nine years in the Rangers’ organization, Robinson started at seven different positions.

“Drew will certainly come to camp with a chance to have that [utility] role, but I don’t think it necessarily limits us from pursuing something else if there’s a fit,” Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch said at Baseball’s Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. “I don’t think this closes the door on anything.”