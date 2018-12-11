Yadier Molina needs surgery. Cards out of contention for Bryce Harper?

Yadier Molina is set to go under the knife. The Cardinals catcher will have surgery Thursday to address his sore left knee. Molina played through the injury during last season. The team expects him to resume his usual offseason workouts and running program by January if the procedure goes well.

>>>Organization sticking with Fowler

“If we were to open [the season] today, assuming he’s what we think he is physically, yes, he’d get that opportunity to start. We’re certainly bullish on him coming into camp and reverting back to what we saw two years ago,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday evening at the Winter Baseball Meetings.

After making a big splash by trading for perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt, it appears the Cardinals are turning their attention to boosting their bench and bullpen and will not make a run at 26-year old Bryce Harper who could command money north of $400 million.

The Cardinals still owe Fowler $16.5 million in each of the next three seasons and at 33 with that lofty of a contract, there won’t be many takers around the league who would risk trading for Fowler. Mozeliak is stuck with Fowler at this point and can only hope a healthy Fowler can deliver the numbers the club expected when they signed him away from the Chicago Cubs.

In two seasons in St. Louis, Fowler has played in 208 games and has hit just .230, well below his career mark of .262.

“Dex has a lot of pride, and he certainly wants to come back and show what he’s capable of doing,” Mozeliak said. “Obviously we invested heavily in that, and we’re very hopeful that will be the outcome.”

>>Cardinals Claim Ryan Meisinger Off Waivers From Orioles

The Cardinals are adding depth to their bullpen by claiming right-hander Ryan Meisinger off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Meisinger debuted in the majors last season, making 17 relief appearances and one spot start. He posted a 6.43 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 innings.