Royals set to sign speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton

The Royals are adding some speed to their lineup. Kansas City has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with center fielder Billy Hamilton worth more than five-million-dollars. The 28-year-old has 277 career steals since debuting with the Reds in 2013. Hamilton had 34 steals last season and is also known for his home-run robbing catches in the outfield. He’s a career .245 hitter.

“A potential signing of Billy Hamilton makes us better,” Royals GM Dayton Moore said at day one of the Winter Baseball Meetings. “And it gives us two things that show up every day — defense and speed. … We want a motion game.”