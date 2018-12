Top Stories: Police in St. Louis are looking for an Uber driver who allegedly robbed a customer at knifepoint using a translator app to make the demand for cash last weekend. The 28-year-old victim was seeking to retrieve a phone he had left in the driver’s minivan. And police say a Saturday night shooting in Kansas City’s upscale Country Club Plaza retail district was random and the suspect and victim didn’t know each other. The juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

