Mizzou women picked up their fifth straight victory with win over SLU

Mizzou Women’s Basketball earned its fifth consecutive victory on Sunday evening as the Tigers defeated Saint Louis, 74-62, at Chaifetz Arena. Four Tigers scored in double figures in the game, led by senior guard Sophie Cunningham who scored 18 points while dishing out a season-high eight assists. Junior guard Amber Smith recorded her third consecutive double-double and sixth of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Smith’s 13 boards matched a career-high.

Saint Louis overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and pulled even with Missouri late in the third quarter. Ciaja Harbison tied for game-high scoring honors with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Myia Clark, who scored 11. SLU falls to 4-6.

Mizzou improved to 8-2.