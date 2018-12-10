Mizzou women picked up their fifth straight victory with win over SLU

Missourinet

Mizzou Women’s Basketball earned its fifth consecutive victory on Sunday evening as the Tigers defeated Saint Louis, 74-62, at Chaifetz Arena. Four Tigers scored in double figures in the game, led by senior guard Sophie Cunningham who scored 18 points while dishing out a season-high eight assists. Junior guard Amber Smith recorded her third consecutive double-double and sixth of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Smith’s 13 boards matched a career-high.

Saint Louis overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and pulled even with Missouri late in the third quarter.  Ciaja Harbison tied for game-high scoring honors with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Myia Clark, who scored 11.  SLU falls to 4-6.

Mizzou improved to 8-2.