Mizzou DE Tre Williams was suspended indefinitely following an arrest on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault. Williams was arrested by Columbia police and booked at 7:08 a.m., according to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He posted a bond of $4,500.

The Columbia native is a redshirt sophomore who has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.