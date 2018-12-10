Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-10-2018

Top Stories: Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens top political consultant will not be President Trump’s new Chief of Staff. The two failed to come to an agreement yesterday after Ayers had been considered a shoo-in for the post. And a man was hit and killed by a train while he was walking on railroad tracks in Springfield Saturday afternoon. 57-year-old Jeff Dade died in the incident that was ruled an accident by the State Highway Patrol.

