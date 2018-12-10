Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Chiefs clinch playoff spot, hold lead over LAC heading into Thursday night’s matchup

Chiefs clinch playoff spot, hold lead over LAC heading into Thursday night’s matchup

By

For the fourth year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will make the playoffs.  The Chiefs clinched a berth Sunday at home after their overtime win over Baltimore.

Harrison Butker booted the go-ahead 35-yard field goal in overtime as the Chiefs clipped the Ravens 27-24 in Kansas City.

Damien Williams had a five-yard touchdown with 53-seconds left in regulation that tied the game for KC.  Williams also had a rushing score, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 377 yards and two TD’s for the Chiefs, who improved to 11-and-2 with their second win in-a-row.

Lamar Jackson had 147 passing yards and two touchdowns while leading Baltimore with 71 yards on the ground.  Kenneth Dixon ran for 59 yards and a score as the Ravens saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.  Baltimore is clinging to the final AFC Wild Card spot at 7-and-6.

The Chiefs are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers who improved to 10-3.

Phillip Rivers passed for 220 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers defeated the Bengals 26-21 in Carson.  Keenan Allen hauled in a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter for LA.  Austin Ekeler had a five-yard TD run in the second quarter and Mike Badgley kicked four field goals, including a Chargers’ record 59-yarder to end the first half.

The Chiefs also hold two-game leads over New England and Houston for the top spot in the AFC.