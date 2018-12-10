Chiefs clinch playoff spot, hold lead over LAC heading into Thursday night’s matchup

For the fourth year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will make the playoffs. The Chiefs clinched a berth Sunday at home after their overtime win over Baltimore.

Harrison Butker booted the go-ahead 35-yard field goal in overtime as the Chiefs clipped the Ravens 27-24 in Kansas City.

Damien Williams had a five-yard touchdown with 53-seconds left in regulation that tied the game for KC. Williams also had a rushing score, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 377 yards and two TD’s for the Chiefs, who improved to 11-and-2 with their second win in-a-row.

Lamar Jackson had 147 passing yards and two touchdowns while leading Baltimore with 71 yards on the ground. Kenneth Dixon ran for 59 yards and a score as the Ravens saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Baltimore is clinging to the final AFC Wild Card spot at 7-and-6.

The Chiefs are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers who improved to 10-3.

Phillip Rivers passed for 220 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers defeated the Bengals 26-21 in Carson. Keenan Allen hauled in a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter for LA. Austin Ekeler had a five-yard TD run in the second quarter and Mike Badgley kicked four field goals, including a Chargers’ record 59-yarder to end the first half.

The Chiefs also hold two-game leads over New England and Houston for the top spot in the AFC.