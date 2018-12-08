Balanced attack leads Mizzou hoops to win over Oral Roberts

Mizzou Men’s Basketball won its third straight contest on Friday evening, riding a dominant second half to an 80-64 victory over Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena. It was a balanced attack offensively for head coach Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers, as six different players scored in double figures en route to Mizzou’s first 80-point performance in regulation since the Tigers beat Stephen F. Austin 82-81 last season.

Sophomore guard Mark Smith led the Black & Gold with 14 points, while freshman guard Torrence Watson matched his career-high with 12 points behind perfect 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Senior guard Jordan Geist, sophomore forward Jeremiah Tilmon and senior forward Kevin Puryear also each chipped in with 12 points apiece.

Mizzou will conclude its five-game home stand on Tuesday, Dec. 18, as the Tigers face off against Xavier at Mizzou Arena. Tip-off against the Musketeers is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.