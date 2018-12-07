President Trump addresses hundreds of law enforcement officers at national conference in Kansas City (AUDIO)

President Donald Trump spoke to about 650 law enforcement officers and prosecutors Friday in Kansas City, at a national conference about violent crime. Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was also on-hand, and former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft also made an appearance. Organizers say the Project Safe Neighborhoods conference brings people from across the country together to coordinate strategies for reducing violent crime.

Click here to listen to President Trump’s remarks:

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet