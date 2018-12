Mizzou Women’s Basketball returned home to Mizzou Arena for the first time in two weeks and defeated UMKC, 66-59 on Thursday night. The Tigers outscored the Roos 21-9 in the third quarter to build a 14-point lead on their way to a 7-2 record.

Junior guard Amber Smith and senior guard Sophie Cunningham combined for 43 points on 55 percent shooting, while defensively the Kangaroos shot under 40 percent.

Ericka Mattingly scored 20 for UMKC and Emily Ivory added 18.